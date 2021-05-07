Truist Securities Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,338. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.