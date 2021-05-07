Truist Securities Raises Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

FOXF stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.08. 13,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

