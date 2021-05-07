TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 512% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 512% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $8,562.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 189,552.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00332906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045517 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

