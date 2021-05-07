TrustToken (TRU) Trading Up 45.8% This Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

