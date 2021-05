TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.