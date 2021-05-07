Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

TUP opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 236,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

