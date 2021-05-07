Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
TUP opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59.
In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 236,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
