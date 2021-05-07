Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.