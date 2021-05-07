Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,508 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.38% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $64.78 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

