Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.81

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

