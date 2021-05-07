Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.81

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
