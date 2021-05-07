Tutti Frutti Price Tops $0.0171 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $249,739.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.73 or 0.00771731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00101794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.75 or 0.08811804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

