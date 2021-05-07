TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.90. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 11,040 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

