Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $104.30

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.30, but opened at $112.83. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 8,547 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

