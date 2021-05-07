Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Twitter posted sales of $683.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

TWTR opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,738. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

