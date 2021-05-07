Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.