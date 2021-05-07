Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 5,954,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.