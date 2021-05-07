U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 695,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,395. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $368,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

