Ubex Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ubex has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $2.36 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

