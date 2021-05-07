Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UI stock traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.68 and a 200-day moving average of $282.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

