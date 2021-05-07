UBS Group Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

