UCA Coin (UCA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $29,646.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.01150122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00756052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.21 or 1.00318023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,304,120,277 coins and its circulating supply is 2,026,391,653 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

