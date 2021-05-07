UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.