UGAS Price Up 42.8% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

