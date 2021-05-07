Ultragate (ULG) Market Cap Reaches $39,199.92

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Ultragate has a market cap of $39,199.92 and approximately $128.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultragate has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,195,400 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

