UMA Price Tops $25.13 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.13 or 0.00043784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $47.04 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.