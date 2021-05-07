UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

UMH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,772. The company has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

