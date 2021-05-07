Unification (FUND) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $20,620.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars.

