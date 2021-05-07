UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.