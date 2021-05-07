UniLend Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.17 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

