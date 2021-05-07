Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 877,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Unisys has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.