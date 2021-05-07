United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 332,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $215.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

