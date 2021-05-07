United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of USM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 225,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,694. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

