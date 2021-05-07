United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.86

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 919600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

