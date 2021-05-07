United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $913.39

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.39 ($11.93) and traded as high as GBX 986.20 ($12.88). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 985.20 ($12.87), with a volume of 1,098,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 939.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 913.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 61.19.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.