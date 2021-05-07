Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

UNIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

