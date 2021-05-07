Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Up to $63.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.42, but opened at $66.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $914.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

