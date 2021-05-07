Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 236,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

