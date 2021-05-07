Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

