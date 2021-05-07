UnlimitedIP Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

