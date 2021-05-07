Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,805.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $12,805.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00067091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002975 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00659527 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.