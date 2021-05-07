Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,040. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

