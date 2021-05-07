US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,041 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $226.34 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.