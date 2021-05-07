US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

