US Bancorp DE Buys 4,402 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $181.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

