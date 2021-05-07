US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.