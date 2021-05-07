US Bancorp DE Has $12.03 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

