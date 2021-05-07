US Bancorp DE Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

