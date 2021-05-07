US Bancorp DE Has $12.82 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.