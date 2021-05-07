US Bancorp DE Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 4.17% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

IBMJ opened at $25.68 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

