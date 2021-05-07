US Bancorp DE Has $13.66 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,779 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 284,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 77.8% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,505,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 658,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.