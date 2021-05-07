US Bancorp DE Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average of $263.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

